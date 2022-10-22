V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.