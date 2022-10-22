V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.90

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 200997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

