Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $4,824.00

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.54 million and $4,824.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004936 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

