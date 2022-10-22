Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lifted by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 5,581,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.