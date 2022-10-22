Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.86

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.86 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 33803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
