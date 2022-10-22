Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.86

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.86 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 33803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 760.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

