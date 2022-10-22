Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VO traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.66. The company had a trading volume of 656,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

