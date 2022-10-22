Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VNQ stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

