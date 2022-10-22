Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.07 on Friday, hitting $343.90. 4,362,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,190. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

