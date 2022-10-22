Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $72,016.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

