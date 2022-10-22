Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.41 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0216723 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,359,673.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

