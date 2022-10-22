Verge Trading Up 0.6% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $51.57 million and approximately $838,378.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00272186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00119979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00741984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00564694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00245022 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,339,188 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

