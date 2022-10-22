Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 51,671,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,369,620. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.