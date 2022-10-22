Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.25 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,370,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,423,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,206,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,213,000 after buying an additional 223,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

