Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 56,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,018,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 11,594.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

