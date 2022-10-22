Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Up 4.0 %

Vertex stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -236.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,625.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,625.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,398 shares of company stock valued at $39,650,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vertex by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vertex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex



Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

