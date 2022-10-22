Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,589.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,458,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,562,288. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

