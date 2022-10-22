Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,063. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

