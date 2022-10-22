Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 3.6 %

LLY stock traded up $11.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.77. 3,274,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,982. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $342.43. The company has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

