Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Universal worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 187.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 22.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.50. 129,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UVV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

