Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:VIA)

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Via Renewables in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

