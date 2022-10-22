Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.99

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.99 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 402 ($4.86). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.53), with a volume of 727,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 496.35. The stock has a market cap of £616.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17,800.00.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

