Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 103,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.