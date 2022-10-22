Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.43

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 65906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.