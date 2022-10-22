VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Down 0% This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.64 million and $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0268016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

