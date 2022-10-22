voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VJET stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.
