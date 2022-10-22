Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.07 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $97.34 million and $7.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00021208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,205.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

