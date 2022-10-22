Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

WALD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $353,000.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

