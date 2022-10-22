Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

