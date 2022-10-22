Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.53 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.53 million and $872,454.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,085,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,110,408 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

