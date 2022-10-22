Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €43.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €33.85 ($34.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.55 million and a PE ratio of 27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of €48.15 ($49.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.13.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.