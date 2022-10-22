Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

WM stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

