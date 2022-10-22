WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $4.35 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $175.24 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,951,390,164 coins and its circulating supply is 2,240,990,332 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

