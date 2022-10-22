WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and $166,787.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

