Wedbush Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $309.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

