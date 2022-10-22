Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $68.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

