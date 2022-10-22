Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $30.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $309.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

