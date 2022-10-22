Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $118.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

