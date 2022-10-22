Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $215.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.95.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day moving average is $242.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

