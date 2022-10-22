Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $80.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

