Wells Fargo & Company Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $13.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 825,890 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

