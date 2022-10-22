Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Critical Analysis

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Welltower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Welltower alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 3 10 1 2.86 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.29%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 7.20% 2.09% 1.11% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -11.21% N/A -1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Welltower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.7% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.74 billion 5.54 $336.14 million $0.89 65.03 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.25 -$9.44 million ($1.74) -0.90

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.