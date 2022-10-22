Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.20. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 4,167 shares trading hands.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$109.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.