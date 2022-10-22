Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 313075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

