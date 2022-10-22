Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 313075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

