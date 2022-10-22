Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

