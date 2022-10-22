Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.