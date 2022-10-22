Wolfe Research Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Peer Perform

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,803,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

