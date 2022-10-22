Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($122.45) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

