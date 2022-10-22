WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $191.68 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $191.68 million and $13.10 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.13 or 0.27954651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010918 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,504,416 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

