WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.21

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.65. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

WVS Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

