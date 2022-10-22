XSGD One Day Volume Reaches $157,007.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $157,007.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003388 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,394,100 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

